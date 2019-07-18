Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Ugi (UGI); Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Boosted Occidental Pete (OXY) Position

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 29.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 117,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 4.59 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,302 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 23,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 223,019 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.07% or 3.61M shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 133,460 shares or 0.37% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,592 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 6,805 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 1.4% or 210,875 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 9,828 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,423 shares. Capital Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability owns 17,071 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8.86M shares. Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Redwood Invests Limited Liability holds 101,498 shares. King Luther Capital Corp accumulated 1.15% or 2.27 million shares. Albert D Mason invested in 0.36% or 7,483 shares. Cullinan Associate reported 69,600 shares.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12,981 shares to 324,289 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 44,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,303 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 4,718 were reported by Piedmont Advisors Incorporated. 864,926 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 12,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ifrah Finance Service Incorporated holds 5,740 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 3,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 1.46 million shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership owns 9.83M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 10,703 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Harvest Capital Incorporated reported 4,920 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc reported 6,685 shares. Renaissance Limited owns 2.63 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 118,039 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 2.02 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs Inc owns 11,500 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 312,720 shares to 286,452 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Ttl Stk (ITOT) by 19,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).