Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Sysco (SYY); Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $981,882 as Stock Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 199,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 531,775 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.60 million, up from 331,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 3.95 million shares traded or 36.38% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 292,672 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.72 million, up from 275,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 10.18 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com reported 4,963 shares. 5,000 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd. 54,625 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has 628,507 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 12,440 shares. Lesa Sroufe & holds 0.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 4,781 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.42% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Company stated it has 0.15% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Davenport Lc invested in 0.02% or 20,038 shares. Rockland Trust, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,387 shares. Intersect Capital stated it has 12,077 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HFM FoodService Becomes Sysco HawaiÊ»i at Grand Opening Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,861 shares to 12,132 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,854 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. John G Ullman Assoc holds 0.06% or 6,029 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 278,930 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate owns 5,352 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 783,648 shares stake. Bluefin Trading reported 0.09% stake. 552,197 are held by Mutual Of America Limited Co. Nbt Natl Bank N A New York has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Welch & Forbes Lc invested in 403,292 shares or 0.56% of the stock. 1.86 million are owned by Cooke Bieler L P. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.59% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Janney Mngmt Lc reported 522,906 shares stake. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Tru Na accumulated 0.65% or 56,112 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd holds 14,970 shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.16% or 784,344 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 13,775 shares to 28,147 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,782 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Set for Growth – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In October 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Appeals court largely upholds net neutrality dereg – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy for Uncertain Times – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.