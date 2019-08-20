Toronto Dominion Bank Holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Trimmed by $1.67 Million; Altria Group (MO) Position Has Raised by Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1578.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 138,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 147,398 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, up from 8,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 5.31 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 49,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 63,260 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 112,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 239,474 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q EPS 16c; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Savings Bank stated it has 6,815 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Llc stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 367,811 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 8,000 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt And Counsel Limited Company has 3,603 shares. Summit Financial Strategies Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,366 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 20,790 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru has 0.21% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 26,956 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,205 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 199,000 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department accumulated 1.74% or 132,774 shares. Lincoln National owns 23,816 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 45,785 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Ltd Llc owns 1.64% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 35,445 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 80,103 shares to 152,303 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 46,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,072 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.

