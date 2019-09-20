Toronto Dominion Bank Holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Cut by $1.88 Million as Stock Rose; As Motor Parts Of America (MPAA) Valuation Declined, Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $369,894

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Motor Parts Of America (MPAA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 17,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 86,164 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 103,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Motor Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 45,763 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 14,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 68,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71M, down from 83,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 346,336 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adesto Technologies by 60,380 shares to 448,117 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Limited by 46,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 826,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold MPAA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.32 million shares or 3.07% less from 20.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 13,056 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,943 shares. Moreover, Amer Interest has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 14,029 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Mgmt has invested 1.02% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 677 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Llc has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,425 shares. 32,316 were reported by Granite Point Capital Management L P. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,119 shares. Private Mngmt Lc stated it has 5.21% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Massachusetts-based Rutabaga Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ma has invested 3.44% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Premier Asset Limited has 0.24% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 35,638 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Analysts await Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report earnings on January, 14. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 30.91% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPAA’s profit will be $7.18M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 660.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.78 million for 43.45 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

