Toronto Dominion Bank Has Upped Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Position; Gigcapital (GIG) SI Decreased By 71.43%

Gigcapital Inc (NYSE:GIG) had a decrease of 71.43% in short interest. GIG’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 71.43% from 700 shares previously. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About shares traded. GigCapital, Inc. (NYSE:GIG) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GIG News: 21/05/2018 GigCapital, Inc. to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 10.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 73,352 shares as Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 741,682 shares with $81.17 million value, up from 668,330 last quarter. Lowe’s Cos Inc now has $82.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $106.61. About 194,690 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Robert A. Niblock to Retire Upon Appointment of Successor; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 78,132 shares to 178,544 valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 10,971 shares and now owns 284,687 shares. Brookfield Business Partners L was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $117.14’s average target is 9.88% above currents $106.61 stock price. Lowe’s had 29 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, February 28. Loop Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $102 target. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

GigCapital, Inc., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company has market cap of $121.02 million.