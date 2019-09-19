Toronto Dominion Bank Has Upped Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding; Donaldson Capital Management Upped Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) Stake

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Donaldson Capital Management Llc acquired 2,124 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Donaldson Capital Management Llc holds 202,619 shares with $37.44 million value, up from 200,495 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas now has $124.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $195.45. About 727,767 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 49.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 22,433 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 67,845 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 45,412 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 1.28 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds Mcap Vl Idx (VOE) stake by 7,404 shares to 9,724 valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) stake by 5,828 shares and now owns 10,117 shares. Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 3,849 shares. Comm Commercial Bank has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 38,079 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 764,749 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 2,455 are held by Weik Mngmt. Gam Ag owns 38,041 shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). United Service Automobile Association invested in 482,203 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation owns 599,465 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.57% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Of Virginia Va holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,801 shares. Cambridge Tru invested in 71,091 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 4.03 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 6,366 shares. Hills National Bank Tru holds 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,800 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs holds 2,765 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $193.38’s average target is -1.06% below currents $195.45 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 37.86% above currents $18.62 stock price. Parsley Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Parsley Energy: Free Cash Flows Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 136 shares. Goldentree Asset Ltd Partnership owns 836,091 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Management Lc accumulated 19,957 shares. Sir Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 5.96% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Chase Counsel reported 30,850 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Andra Ap invested in 106,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,172 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 9,600 shares. Bessemer Group accumulated 41,216 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corporation owns 7.68 million shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 2,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has 11,032 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 239,075 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 94,502 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry had bought 1,985 shares worth $34,738 on Wednesday, June 5.