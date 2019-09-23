Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Position by $3.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Dodge & Cox Lowered Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding by $1.66 Billion as Stock Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 28.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 28,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 71,019 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, down from 99,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 1.68M shares traded or 33.52% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 23.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 21.74M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 billion, down from 45.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 177.76% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 33,619 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 254,292 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 4,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 18,016 shares. Aviva Plc has 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 913,951 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Co has 61,065 shares. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn owns 136,860 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Registered Advisor Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 2,933 shares. 5,975 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Hawaii. Pnc Fin Service Incorporated invested in 45,192 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.08% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 60,424 shares to 163,830 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Int (XLF) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.22M for 21.52 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 6.81 million shares to 63.36M shares, valued at $785.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).