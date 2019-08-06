Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $3.94 Million; Altfest L J & Company Raised Its Position in Caterpillar Del (CAT) by $804,540

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 268.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 11,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,010 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 4,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.27. About 1.90M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 21,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 205,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42 million, down from 227,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $182.87. About 1.14 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.15 million for 15.87 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,023 shares. $752,828 worth of stock was sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SFLY, RTN, OMN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 280,089 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $42.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 61,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Ltd Liability reported 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 9,600 were accumulated by Montgomery Management Inc. Shell Asset Management Com reported 62,409 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Company holds 0.19% or 6,988 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Incorporated owns 4,772 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Rockland Co owns 2,823 shares. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.63% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). City Com has 1,595 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hills Bankshares Communications accumulated 2,168 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd reported 2,889 shares stake. British Columbia Investment Management invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bowling Port Mgmt Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,189 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.29% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pitcairn Com reported 8,438 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Limited has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.56% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Capstone Fincl has 2,068 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Co holds 0.42% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 4,915 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability owns 10,020 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marietta Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.86% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 37,055 shares. Cheviot Value Management Lc holds 0.14% or 2,091 shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd Liability invested in 580 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aviva Plc accumulated 216,789 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Papp L Roy And Associate invested in 0.27% or 11,040 shares. 53,315 were reported by Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 33,648 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% or 17,575 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 10,562 shares to 3,979 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 4,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,812 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Mtg Oppty Term Fd 2 (JMT).