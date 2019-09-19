Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed Its Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Holding by $989,238; Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Paychex (PAYX) as Market Valuation Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 12,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 21,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 34,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.66. About 458,823 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 93.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 40,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 3,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 43,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.64. About 692,544 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark owns 2,004 shares. Bridges Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 6,300 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp has 0.73% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 234,893 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 41,957 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 5,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Carroll Assoc invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc accumulated 0.04% or 542,542 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity holds 0.01% or 19,825 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 12,244 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 19,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 8,456 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 1,308 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13 million for 18.42 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 20,832 shares to 108,353 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Leidos To Participate In The Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LDOS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Leidos Continues Submarine Detection Sonar Services Through TRAPS Award – GuruFocus.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 94,949 shares to 101,241 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 25,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.96 million for 29.94 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.