Toronto Dominion Bank Has Raised Cooper Cos Inc/The (COO) Stake by $1.45 Million; Albert D Mason Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $1.11 Million; Share Price Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (COO) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 4,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 34,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 29,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $329.82. About 263,260 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.53. About 842,923 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 364,617 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $105.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 49,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,260 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L (NYSE:BPY).