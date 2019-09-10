Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lowered Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) as Market Value Declined; Sirios Capital Management LP Raised Position in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 31,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 131,960 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 163,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 1.98M shares traded or 19.32% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 28,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 178,004 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, up from 149,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $206.75. About 965,961 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 18,833 shares to 82,538 shares, valued at $35.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 277,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,581 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15,106 shares to 102,539 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,057 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).