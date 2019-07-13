Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lowered Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; American National Insurance Co Has 1.38 Sentiment

American National Insurance Co (ANAT) investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 73 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 53 sold and decreased positions in American National Insurance Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 16.87 million shares, up from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American National Insurance Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 36 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 16.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 65,726 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 334,402 shares with $33.66M value, down from 400,128 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $54.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.31. About 1.45M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by:

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 39,297 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (ANAT) has declined 4.13% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO - BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance services and products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. It has a 8.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products.

Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 38.23% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company for 11.28 million shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 80,039 shares or 9.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.9% invested in the company for 72,453 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.65% in the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,486 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50 million for 34.55 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. SunTrust initiated the shares of ZTS in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity. 6,125 shares valued at $563,255 were sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr. on Thursday, February 14.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) stake by 47,204 shares to 195,579 valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hartford Financial Services Gr (NYSE:HIG) stake by 35,280 shares and now owns 233,489 shares. Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Gru owns 0.02% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 179,313 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors has invested 0.91% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 4,938 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H & has 1.1% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 200,667 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 95 shares. 1.53 million are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Three Peaks Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.76% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Kentucky Retirement Fund invested in 0.21% or 9,519 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 22,525 shares stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 403,388 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 10,523 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,314 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).