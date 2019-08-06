Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lowered Holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by $11.08 Million; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Share Value Declined, Fiduciary Management Upped Its Position

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 4.94M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.80 million, up from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 2.67 million shares traded or 100.70% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 81.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 125,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 29,076 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 154,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.9. About 4.04M shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Boston Common Asset Limited reported 16,123 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.72% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Putnam Fl Invest Communication reported 0.05% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,114 shares. 100 were accumulated by Oakworth Cap. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 3,482 shares. One Trading LP owns 1,705 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 221,856 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 13,996 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited, New York-based fund reported 10,063 shares. Savings Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 0.36% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TE Connectivity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TE Connectivity to report third quarter financial results on July 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) by 77,293 shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $163.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 241,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 693,407 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NXPI Stock Chasing Triple-Digit Territory as Bull Signals Flash – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Qualcomm Stock Watchers Eyeing Both the Legal Discount and the Dividend – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXPI vs. SLAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Semiconductor Stocks’ Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: NXPI, AMKR, RMBS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.