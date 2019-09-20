Toronto Dominion Bank Has Increased Packaging Of America (PKG) Stake By $3.03 Million; Mutual Of America Capital Management Lifted Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Position By $1.15 Million

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) stake by 25.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc acquired 32,890 shares as Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc holds 164,361 shares with $5.85M value, up from 131,471 last quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. now has $4.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 638,169 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) stake by 52.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 31,942 shares as Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 93,356 shares with $8.90M value, up from 61,414 last quarter. Packaging Corp Of America now has $9.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $102.85. About 352,078 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -4.39% below currents $102.85 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. Stephens downgraded the shares of PKG in report on Friday, April 26 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). M&T Bancshares Corp holds 0.04% or 77,366 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 1.36% or 32,635 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 499,741 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.16% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 105,876 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg invested 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0.01% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 0.27% or 14,791 shares in its portfolio. Captrust has 4,866 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,032 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Toronto (NYSE:TD) stake by 3.07 million shares to 13.29M valued at $776.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 28,923 shares and now owns 240,414 shares. Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) was reduced too.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) stake by 32,007 shares to 138,873 valued at $16.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vericel Corp. stake by 43,686 shares and now owns 362,349 shares. Dxc Technology Co. was reduced too.