Toronto Dominion Bank Has Decreased Position in Best Buy Co (BBY) by $2.40 Million; As Waters (WAT) Stock Declined, Trillium Asset Management Decreased by $1.19 Million Its Stake

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 94,876 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.42 million, down from 100,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $233.04. About 191,264 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 34,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 138,090 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.63 million, down from 172,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 1.16M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Adj EPS $4.80-Adj EPS $5.00; 14/05/2018 – NUHEARA LTD NUH.AX – BEST BUY SELECTED IQBUDS BOOST TO BE STOCKED IN THEIR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY / ASSURED LIVING CATEGORY; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q EPS 72c; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Best Buy sales surge but outlook a concern; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers may have had their payment information hacked; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start to Year as New Programs Take Root

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 27.35 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3,477 shares to 84,171 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 43,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 258,964 shares. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 11,415 shares. Glenmede Na has 0.17% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bristol John W & Co Ny owns 273,040 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 0.79% or 62,141 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 15,348 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,130 shares. Clarkston Capital Ltd has 247,995 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Co invested in 0% or 740 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc holds 3,240 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.02% or 1,306 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 883 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 950 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 0.04% or 2,135 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 223,943 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 13,201 shares to 247,687 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.85M for 16.60 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold BBY shares while 161 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 193.72 million shares or 1.76% less from 197.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 4,696 shares. Merian (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 161,936 shares. 4,060 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 2.41 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt accumulated 47,171 shares. Tru Comm Of Vermont has invested 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Cipher Lp owns 14,266 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc has 0.02% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 169,129 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 4.80M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 13,639 shares. Rampart Investment Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,559 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department holds 0.03% or 4,310 shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested 0.07% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). 29 are held by Synovus Financial.