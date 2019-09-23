Toronto Dominion Bank Has Decreased Its Stake in Keycorp (KEY) by $6.84 Million as Stock Rose; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Raised Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Position by $305,370; Share Price Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 37.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 402,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 683,876 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 19.52 million shares traded or 114.51% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 34,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, up from 31,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 2.22M shares traded or 100.71% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60

More important recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust: A Technology Stock Every Dividend Investor Must Buy – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Investorplace.com published: “4 Artificial Intelligence Stocks for Any Investor – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

