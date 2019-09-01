Toronto Dominion Bank Has Decreased Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Holding; Shorts at Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units (PRT) Raised By 7.34%

Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units (NYSE:PRT) had an increase of 7.34% in short interest. PRT’s SI was 19,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.34% from 17,700 shares previously. With 39,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units (NYSE:PRT)’s short sellers to cover PRT’s short positions. The SI to Permrock Royalty Trust Trust Units’s float is 0.3%. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 29,604 shares traded. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) has declined 51.00% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PRT News: 18/05/2018 PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Cash Distribution

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) stake by 78.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 309,107 shares as Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 82,351 shares with $6.19M value, down from 391,458 last quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc now has $11.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 774,577 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company has market cap of $90.63 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 3.53% above currents $88.86 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of JEC in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.