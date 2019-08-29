Toronto Dominion Bank Has Cut Vmware (VMW) Position; Kemnay Advisory Services Decreased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 5,585 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 21,260 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 26,845 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 994,174 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 34.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 7,841 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 14,834 shares with $2.68 million value, down from 22,675 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $54.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 1.62M shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Marriott International Inc/Md (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 26,674 shares to 207,668 valued at $25.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) stake by 7,302 shares and now owns 28,999 shares. Godaddy Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Glenmede Trust Na owns 0.2% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 246,266 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 1,780 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 1,389 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 2,267 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 59,391 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 10 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 0.18% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Perritt Mngmt has invested 0.23% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 114,418 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 224 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 9,000 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). M&T Bancshares Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Among 17 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $175’s average target is 32.13% above currents $132.45 stock price. VMware had 37 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $201 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $177 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, March 1 with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Lc reported 1,992 shares. Reaves W H stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru invested in 75,278 shares. 307 were accumulated by Shine Invest Advisory. Baupost Ltd Liability Com Ma reported 12.62M shares. 31,350 are held by Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 681,853 shares stake. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 16 shares stake. Us State Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Captrust Finance Advisors holds 1,813 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,768 shares. Allstate owns 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 21,185 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 99,410 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Management Company reported 14,555 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 6,689 shares to 15,058 valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 2,732 shares and now owns 9,153 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.