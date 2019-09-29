Toronto Dominion Bank Has Boosted Its Sealed Air (SEE) Stake; Kbc Group Nv Increased Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Holding

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Sealed Air Corp (SEE) stake by 24.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 25,030 shares as Sealed Air Corp (SEE)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 126,412 shares with $5.41 million value, up from 101,382 last quarter. Sealed Air Corp now has $6.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 332,505 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Kbc Group Nv increased Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) stake by 1490% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kbc Group Nv acquired 3,427 shares as Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Kbc Group Nv holds 3,657 shares with $1.10M value, up from 230 last quarter. Coca Cola Consolidated Inc now has $2.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $301.16. About 59,518 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sealed Air has $46 highest and $3900 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 3.14% above currents $41.37 stock price. Sealed Air had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) stake by 14,745 shares to 85,166 valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 48,645 shares and now owns 480,173 shares. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) was reduced too.

Kbc Group Nv decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 375,098 shares to 1.88M valued at $63.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 36,106 shares and now owns 219,228 shares. Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) was reduced too.