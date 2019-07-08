Toronto Dominion Bank Has Boosted Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Stake by $96.05 Million; Share Value Rose; Suncor Energy New (SU) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Position by $26.86 Million as Share Price Declined

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.95 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245.75 million, up from 5.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 2.51 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct)

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag analyzed 839,427 shares as the company's stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.56 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.61 million, down from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $49.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 2.11M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Top TFSA Dividend Stocks to Own for a Decade – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Canada-Based Stocks Warren Buffet Owns | The – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Warren Buffett Fans: 1 Buffett Stock to Buy (and 1 Vital Piece of His Advice to Heed) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Bulk Up Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.29 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 20,951 shares to 156,299 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 06/28/2019: EQT,CHK,CNQ,DVN – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HollyFrontier cut to Sell, Cenovus upped to Neutral at Goldman Sachs – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Natural sets 2019 capex budget C$1B lower than 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ECA or CNQ: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Denmark Etf (EDEN) by 254,733 shares to 69,000 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares China Lrg Cap Etf (FXI) by 2.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM).