Toronto Dominion Bank Decreased Its Yamana Gold (AUY) Holding by $2.38 Million; Cytokinetics (CYTK) Valuation Rose While Bvf Lifted Its Stake

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 13.56M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 5.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.24M, up from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 366,376 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) by 67,392 shares to 212,214 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 14,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Analysts await Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. AUY’s profit will be $9.48 million for 81.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yamana Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold CYTK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.88 million shares or 6.78% more from 36.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 16,271 shares. Gru invested in 0% or 41,395 shares. 329,825 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 85,537 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 676,985 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 127,278 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 19,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 45,283 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 607,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp stated it has 3.96 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 26,199 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Dafna Capital Management Ltd Com holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 477,196 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 79,492 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 177,031 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $19.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albireo Pharma Inc by 135,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,500 shares, and cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.