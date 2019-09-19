Toronto Dominion Bank Decreased Its Holding in Dr Horton (DHI) by $2.39 Million as Stock Rose; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Raised Its Position by $319,790

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 55,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 202,374 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73 million, down from 257,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 764,793 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 1,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 34,170 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, up from 32,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $222.94. About 94,259 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 15,835 shares to 518,495 shares, valued at $67.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,203 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products’ CFO Scott Crocco to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 10 – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Inv Mgmt has 19,432 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Forbes J M Llp holds 0.14% or 3,160 shares in its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 30 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp has 12,844 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Int Ca accumulated 1,194 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,315 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,600 shares. Focused Wealth Inc holds 0.08% or 1,286 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 49,642 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 10,449 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Lc. Waddell & Reed Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 102,244 shares. Hartford reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 1,466 shares. St Germain D J has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 172 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.30 million for 10.14 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiger Eye Lc reported 11,024 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Pinnacle Lc reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 120,280 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 18,308 are held by Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation. Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.35% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 570,182 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 72,473 shares. Cna Fincl reported 83,800 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 37.83 million shares. Wafra has invested 0.55% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hollencrest Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Lc holds 7,925 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.