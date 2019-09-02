Toronto Dominion Bank Decreased Its First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Position as Share Price Declined; Shareholder Fayez Sarofim & Company Lifted Amazon.Cominc (AMZN) Position

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Amazon.Cominc (AMZN) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 15,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 88,842 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.21M, up from 73,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Amazon.Cominc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Amazon and Google have not yet agreed to the Cybersecurity Tech Accord; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 44.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 87,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 107,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, down from 195,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 824,957 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO) by 127,240 shares to 728,491 shares, valued at $37.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 13,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.82 million for 18.24 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gileadsciencesinc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,960 shares to 119,012 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcastcorpclassa (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Chubbltd..

