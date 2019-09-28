Toronto Dominion Bank Cut United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding By $2.83 Million; Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)’s Sentiment Is 2.67

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 5.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 27,522 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 484,207 shares with $49.99 million value, down from 511,729 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $102.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 1.67 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks

Greene County Bancorp Inc (GCBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.45, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 16 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 6 sold and decreased their equity positions in Greene County Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 451,781 shares, up from 396,855 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Greene County Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 14 New Position: 2.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $150,813 activity.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 3,713 shares traded. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has declined 19.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.80% the S&P500.

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. for 655 shares. American International Group Inc owns 2,103 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 235 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 287 shares.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $234.88 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 161,605 shares to 358,751 valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) stake by 590,835 shares and now owns 601,525 shares. Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was raised too.