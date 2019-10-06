Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Its Stake in Celestica (CLS) as Share Value Declined; Goodwin Daniel L Position In Noodles & Co (NDLS) Was Boosted

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 105.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 381,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 742,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85M, up from 361,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 308,296 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 60,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518,000, down from 136,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 203,684 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold NDLS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 24.01 million shares or 1.24% more from 23.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability has 20,841 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 245,033 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 7,973 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 942,759 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 1,768 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 761,373 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 29,200 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 23,439 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 49,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 72,150 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 19,505 shares. Next Fincl Gp Inc owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Counselors accumulated 220,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 493,622 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 31,404 shares to 211,676 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 11,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM).

