Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Holding in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by $14.75 Million; Payden & Rygel Has Raised Its Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by $1.59 Million as Stock Price Rose

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93M, up from 509,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 5.41M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 99.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 421,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 424,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 8.08M shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 01/04/2018 – Tech Jollof: Exclusive: Thomson Reuters in deal for Blackstone to buy major stake in F&R unit: sources LONDON/NEW YORK (Reut; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY WANTS TO INNOVATE IN RETAIL AND INSURANCE; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Says Blackstone Offering A$5.25/Unit Cash; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 18/04/2018 – Epic Blackstone Trade Intrudes on Friendly Lunch With Blankfein; 16/04/2018 – In contrast, BlackRock’s original parent company, Blackstone, oversees $434 billion; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations, Helped by Fee Growth; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 48,500 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,700 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $744.19M for 20.44 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

