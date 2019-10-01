Toronto Dominion Bank Cut H&R Block (HRB) Holding by $881,629; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Raised Holding

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 41,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 39,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 16.07M shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Facebook’s Not Going to Regulate Itself (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – EU proposes new tax on digital giants including Google and Facebook; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Is Blacklisted at Nordea’s Sustainable Investment Unit; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House Republicans vote to release Russia report, ending probe; 28/03/2018 – Playboy Deactivates its Facebook Account

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in H&R Block Inc (HRB) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 30,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 119,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, down from 150,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in H&R Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.39. About 2.41M shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss $245.6M; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE “VERY NEAR FUTURE”; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – TARGET AN OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) FIGURE OF BETWEEN EUR94.0 MLN AND EUR106.0 MLN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 127,925 shares to 438,498 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,373 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Technologies Inc..

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 124,100 shares. Blue holds 3.02% or 30,363 shares. Provident Trust Co has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 432,013 were reported by Cibc Ww Markets. Ipg Ltd Liability owns 44,971 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Personal Advsr Corporation has 0.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 279,782 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 5.64% or 220,000 shares. Chilton Invest Communications Ltd Llc holds 3,416 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guggenheim Lc reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amalgamated Bank reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 141,045 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Broad Run Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 106,101 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 201,266 shares. Addison Cap owns 2,410 shares.

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

