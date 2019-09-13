Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted Nordstrom (JWN) Holding by $6.57 Million; Market Value Declined; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $617,294

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 264.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 211,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 292,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30M, up from 80,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 6.13 million shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Couldn’t Reach Agreement With Family Group on Acceptable Pric; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s “Inadequate” Buyout Proposal; 03/04/2018 – Nordstrom, Inc. Selects CallidusCloud for OrientDB Enterprise Edition; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CO’S SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED THE PROPOSAL AND HAS DETERMINED THAT “PRICE PROPOSED IS INADEQUATE”

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 33.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 1,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 3,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 4,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $288.86. About 5.01 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 24/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Deutsche Bank, Uber, Netflix; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change

