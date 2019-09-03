Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Sentiment Is 0.94

Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 163 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 173 sold and decreased their holdings in Raymond James Financial Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 94.48 million shares, down from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Raymond James Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 150 Increased: 104 New Position: 59.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 4.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired 74,374 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 1.85M shares with $99.30 million value, up from 1.77 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $173.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 28/03/2018 – MioTech Cofounders Named in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List 2018; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.22% above currents $52.06 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. Jefferies maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $66 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 85,428 shares to 97,809 valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 7,889 shares and now owns 3,277 shares. Shopify Inc was reduced too.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.59 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $268.30M for 9.86 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 9.94% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. for 2.46 million shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 640,562 shares or 6.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, South Street Advisors Llc has 2.99% invested in the company for 122,480 shares. The New York-based Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. has invested 2.97% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 203,322 shares.