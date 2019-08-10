Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Stake; Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose While Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 34,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 240,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32 million, up from 205,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.38 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 6,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 243,152 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.10M, up from 236,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.26 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 102,989 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $31.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 212,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,536 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares China Lrg Cap Etf (FXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,987 are held by Charter. Gsa Llp reported 5,784 shares. Sirios Cap LP holds 1.95% or 305,245 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 6,631 shares. 255,000 are owned by Weitz. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2,999 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,056 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 92,158 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 37,479 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.11% or 11,390 shares. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd reported 0.16% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Farmers Tru Company stated it has 3,432 shares. First Personal reported 409 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 129,680 shares. 173,871 are owned by Asset Management One Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.85% or 18,801 shares. Pggm Invs reported 0.26% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Fernwood Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,579 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.24% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 753,021 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company stated it has 15,047 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Natl Comml Bank Company has 0.56% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ameriprise accumulated 0.08% or 1.29 million shares. Moreover, Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sol Management Communication has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0.41% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Signaturefd Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 6,867 shares. 110,701 are held by Clearbridge Invs Limited Com. 23,880 are held by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,135 shares to 169,526 shares, valued at $21.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,700 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Index Etf (SPY).

