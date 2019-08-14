Toron Capital Markets Upped Vermilion Energy (VET) Holding By $637,176; Chemical Financial (CHFC) Shorts Raised By 19.33%

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) stake by 3.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 26,549 shares as Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)’s stock declined 26.81%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 760,181 shares with $18.77 million value, up from 733,632 last quarter. Vermilion Energy Inc now has $2.28B valuation. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 340,815 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 17/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) had an increase of 19.33% in short interest. CHFC’s SI was 6.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.33% from 5.26 million shares previously. With 559,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC)’s short sellers to cover CHFC’s short positions. The SI to Chemical Financial Corporation’s float is 8.88%. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 180.64% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding firm of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary services and products to residents and business clients in Michigan. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The Company’s services and products include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box services, money transfer services, automated teller machines, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and mortgage banking and other banking services. It has a 10.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers mutual funds, annuity products, and market securities; trust, investment management, and custodial services; financial and estate planning; and retirement and employee benefit programs.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, June 13. $392,205 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L. On Thursday, June 13 the insider Provost David T bought $395,789. SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) on Thursday, June 13.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 9,217 shares to 126,069 valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) stake by 10,789 shares and now owns 1.49 million shares. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) rating on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $3300 target.