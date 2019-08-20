Toron Capital Markets Upped Stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA); Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Shareholder State Street Boosted Holding by $4.58 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 16,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 196,094 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, up from 179,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $126.33. About 560,708 shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 29/05/2018 – ACORDA REPORTS EMA VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION FOR INBRIJA™ (L; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 43,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.83M, up from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.56. About 242,229 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,217 shares to 126,069 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

