Toron Capital Markets Upped Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding; Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) SI Decreased By 27.35%

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) had a decrease of 27.35% in short interest. CSTR’s SI was 82,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.35% from 113,000 shares previously. With 24,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)’s short sellers to cover CSTR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 28,386 shares traded. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has declined 23.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTR News: 26/04/2018 – CapStar Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTR); 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 12/04/2018 Coinstar and doxo Announce Partnership to Simplify Paying Bills with Cash

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 2336.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 204,973 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 213,745 shares with $16.03M value, up from 8,772 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $15.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.2. About 444,627 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS

Among 2 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FNV in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 48,437 shares to 229,558 valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) stake by 2.53M shares and now owns 20,111 shares. Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) was reduced too.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate clients located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. The company has market cap of $267.31 million. It generates a range of deposit services and products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. It has a 21.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans.