Toron Capital Markets Trimmed Its Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Position; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Boosted Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 39.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc analyzed 132,428 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)'s stock rose 12.68%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 199,390 shares with $41.09M value, down from 331,818 last quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited now has $34.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $243.94. About 21,380 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stake by 18.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired 100,230 shares as Schlumberger Limited (SLB)'s stock declined 11.46%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 634,052 shares with $27.63 million value, up from 533,822 last quarter. Schlumberger Limited now has $52.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 563,295 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,108 shares to 203,681 valued at $49.32 million in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of CP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 8,091 shares to 215,235 valued at $19.60M in 2019Q1.