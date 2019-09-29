Toron Capital Markets Trimmed By $3.01 Million Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding; Rbf Capital Has Raised By $900,000 Its Capital One Finl (COF) Stake

Rbf Capital Llc increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 90,000 shares with $8.17 million value, up from 80,000 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $42.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.17M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 5.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 59,013 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 1.07 million shares with $55.07M value, down from 1.13M last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $13.21B valuation. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.94 million shares traded or 24.15% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 10.83% above currents $55.49 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by IBC on Sunday, June 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.90M for 53.36 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 30,161 shares to 1.62 million valued at $43.73 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 36,153 shares and now owns 1.20M shares. Restaurant Brands Intl Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Despite the Big Move in Gold Prices, RBC Still Sees Upside to Top Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Encounters Significant Mineralization at Ryanâ€™s Surprise Discovery 2km West of Golden Saddle; Receives Positive Metallurgical Results for Arc Deposit and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits on White Gold Property – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 16.78% above currents $91.34 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10700 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – International Business Times” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One Financial Corporation: A New 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO That Is Currently Trading At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Industry Headwinds, Fallout Of Recent Data Breach To Weigh On Capital One’s Stock – Forbes” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Baird Says US Banks Still Have Big Value: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

