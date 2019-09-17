Toron Capital Markets Stake in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Has Lifted as Valuation Declined; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stock Value Declined, Forward Management Raised Stake

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 30,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.73M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.15B market cap company. The stock increased 13.10% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 6.86 million shares traded or 158.12% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct)

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 1.60 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Public Policy Advocacy – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Rebound as Energy Leads – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy-Side Pressure Puts ESG on the Main Stage – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,600 are held by Amp Investors Limited. Ameriprise holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 7.65M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 711,736 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 64,342 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 653,996 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Fil Ltd owns 3.64M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership reported 97,917 shares stake. Citigroup invested in 29,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Fir Tree Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 4.9% or 2.90M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 15,531 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 159,766 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 1.91 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability reported 26,461 shares. Long Pond Capital Lp holds 2.31% or 4.55M shares in its portfolio.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $565.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY) by 269,300 shares to 510,850 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 760,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.