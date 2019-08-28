Toron Capital Markets Raised Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Stake by $1.42 Million; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Valuation Declined While Portolan Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) by 20.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 225,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 876,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 346,941 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 26,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.66 million, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 1.07 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 3,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 396,726 shares. Northern Trust holds 451,011 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 323,453 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.02% or 179,115 shares. 30,740 are owned by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. 34,755 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Co. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Invesco Ltd reported 131,297 shares. Citigroup owns 33,364 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0.07% or 1.19 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Company invested in 348,461 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 69,133 shares. Moreover, Intl Incorporated has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). 20,982 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) by 516,945 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. by 390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).