Toron Capital Markets Raised Stake in Cott Que (COT) by $7.56 Million; Pnc (PNC) Stake Maintained by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 540,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.00 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 1.63M shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Pnc (PNC) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 104,114 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 101,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Pnc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.02M shares traded or 14.71% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 0.06% or 14,645 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 10,762 shares. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 23,387 shares. Family Firm Incorporated owns 1,912 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & owns 31,841 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc invested in 0% or 7 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc reported 0.15% stake. Buckingham Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,082 shares. Central Retail Bank & Tru invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Two Sigma Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. 13,784 are held by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Azimuth Capital Ltd Company reported 4,153 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 223,219 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 839,086 shares. Brookmont Capital holds 0.9% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 11,933 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,217 shares to 126,069 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 2.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,111 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 845,806 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset invested in 76,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Company has 248,008 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Wexford Lp reported 400,000 shares. Products Llc stated it has 138,637 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital LP has 0.02% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 18,569 shares. Teton Advisors owns 110,000 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 15,169 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 82,571 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associates holds 0.06% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 71,512 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co reported 4.02 million shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 31,255 shares.