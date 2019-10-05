Toron Capital Markets Raised Its Open Text (OTEX) Position by $863,501; Market Valuation Rose; As Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Stock Price Declined, Thornburg Investment Management Boosted Its Stake by $7.74 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 21,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 769,529 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.82 million, up from 748,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 206,641 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.31 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.37M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Florida-based Transamerica Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cna Fincl Corporation invested in 112,200 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 2,010 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co. Scotia has 31,594 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3.64M shares. 15,376 are owned by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 0.24% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability reported 3,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na owns 23,021 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 33,378 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 391,697 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $50.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE:SNP) by 21,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,711 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Q3 Was a Roller Coaster – Investorplace.com” published on October 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: LYB Is a Stock for the Next Five Years – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell to Host Investor Day 2019 on September 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “ALERT: Canada’s Top Tech Stocks Are in a Free Fall! – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TSX Ends Notably Lower – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Open Text Corp: 3 Reasons to Consider This Canadian Tech Stock – Profit Confidential” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Open Text Continues To Grow With Strong Free Cash Flow Generation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.