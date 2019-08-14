Toron Capital Markets Raised Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $130.27 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 11,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 293,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.61M, up from 282,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 17.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.99 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.96M, down from 11.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $95.4. About 5.49M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.07 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 215,592 shares to 691,848 shares, valued at $37.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 48,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,558 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).