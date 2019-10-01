Toron Capital Markets Raised Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding by $3.79 Million; Share Value Rose; As Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Market Valuation Declined, Ingalls & Snyder Boosted by $1.65 Million Its Stake

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 15,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 215,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.79M, up from 199,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $222.46. About 358,012 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC VOTE TO AUTHORIZE STRIKE ACTION; 30/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 30/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway; 07/03/2018 CANADIAN PACIFIC – WHILE “EXTREME WEATHER” TOOK ITS TOLL ON SUPPLY CHAIN THROUGH MUCH OF FEB., CO’S NETWORK IS NOW STARTING TO RECOVER

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 149,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 8.52 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.02 million, up from 8.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 577,540 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,561 shares to 352,833 shares, valued at $47.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,763 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Ed Inc.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 66,338 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $55.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 243,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690,200 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).