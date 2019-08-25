Toron Capital Markets Position in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Pentair (PNR) Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pentair Inc. (PNR) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 33,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 64,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pentair Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 937,358 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 16,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 196,094 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, up from 179,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.82. About 474,395 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – MENARINI SUBMITS DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Mid-America Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com owns 1.00 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 94,968 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia reported 166 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 110,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 1,814 shares. Montag A And Assoc stated it has 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 15,830 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 15,211 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 190,813 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Svcs owns 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 117 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 1,844 shares. Da Davidson And Com owns 5,600 shares. Korea Investment holds 373 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 132,428 shares to 199,390 shares, valued at $41.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Lpl has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). 362,110 were accumulated by Westwood Group. Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 169,356 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 263,115 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 18 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 7,096 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 15,761 shares. 1 are held by Cordasco Finance Ntwk. Fil Limited owns 20,906 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 74,954 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Boston holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 355,415 shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc has 12,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1.77 million shares.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43M for 15.97 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.