Toron Capital Markets Position In Amphenol New (APH) Was Boosted; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Increases Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 10,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 280,316 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.19 million, up from 269,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 415,681 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 21,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 208,685 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.02M, up from 187,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $94.56. About 937,671 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 747,592 shares to 12,589 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 5,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,276 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 588 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability owns 126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 1.94 million shares. Barbara Oil reported 0.16% stake. Nuance Invs Limited Liability Company holds 4.29% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank accumulated 22,786 shares. Foundry Ltd accumulated 10,516 shares or 0.04% of the stock. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 10,890 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc reported 4,697 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.07% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Axa has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bb&T accumulated 5,812 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,000 shares. Duncker Streett & Co Inc reported 30,074 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 607,435 shares.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of $900000000 of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wait on IT hardware stocks, says Bernstein – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HP reorganizing under new CCO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HP: Surprisingly A Bargain, Despite Challenges In Printing Supplies – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avoid HP Inc. For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HP -1% as Bernstein hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.01% or 6,734 shares. Beddow Mngmt Inc owns 117,880 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 1,389 shares. Cap Invest Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 4,050 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Us reported 968,743 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 9,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 124,416 shares. Davy Asset Limited owns 24,497 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Caxton Associate Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 9,791 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability reported 4,340 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Proffitt Goodson Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 174,583 shares to 286,892 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 38,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,225 shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.