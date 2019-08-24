Toron Capital Markets Maintains Position in Vail Resorts (MTN); Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake Lifted by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00 million, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Violated CFIUS Order During Qualcomm Bid Review: CFIUS Letter; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Discontinues Executive Chairman Role; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 19,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $235.11. About 158,654 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 06/03/2018 Vail Resorts’ Industry-Leading Season Pass–Epic Pass–Offers Worldwide Access to 61 Mountain Resorts in Eight Countries at $899 for the 2018-19 Season; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Raises Dividend to $1.47; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV $1.47/SHR FROM $1.053, EST. $1.158; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,788 shares to 176,932 shares, valued at $24.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,965 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Company reported 0.8% stake. Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Northern Trust invested in 0.22% or 15.48 million shares. Grp holds 556,013 shares. Saba Mgmt Lp owns 417,956 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.66% or 5.28 million shares. Hilltop holds 4,461 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.7% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Paradigm Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.16% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 146,191 shares. Century holds 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 2.16M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 30,953 shares. 119,471 are owned by Peapack Gladstone. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 2,064 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 13,065 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Comml Bank Na has 10,290 shares.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 215,592 shares to 691,848 shares, valued at $37.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 2.53M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,111 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).