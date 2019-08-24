Toron Capital Markets Maintains Position in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM); Freshford Capital Management Raised Stake in Post Hldgs (POST) as Stock Declined

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.89. About 671,567 shares traded or 19.61% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 13,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 274,769 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72M, up from 261,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 415,064 shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Illinois-based Harris Associate LP has invested 0.25% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Globeflex Lp reported 2,321 shares stake. Bridger Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 5.19% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 9,222 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.09% or 3.86 million shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 5,616 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru has 295 shares. Endowment Limited Partnership owns 11,690 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Systematic Management Limited Partnership holds 1,011 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). London Co Of Virginia has 0.8% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 853,939 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 84,193 shares.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 181,635 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $48.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.96M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Active nutrition a hard worker for Post Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Post Holdings Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hidden Value and Upside Seen in Newest Solar Stock of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should You Add CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock to a Dividend Portfolio? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is CIBC (USA) Stock Oversold? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 3 Bank Stocks Paying up to 5.9% in Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) CEO Victor Dodig on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.