Toron Capital Markets Lowered Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) as Stock Rose; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Trimmed Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Valuation Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 107,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.45 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.25M, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 1.79 million shares traded or 54.03% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 421,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $317.99M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 21.80% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 2.45M shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $39.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 15,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35B for 10.99 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.27 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 68,209 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $216.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 629,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

