Toron Capital Markets Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Market Value Rose; Oneok New (Put) (OKE) Holder Capstone Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position by $3.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (Put) (OKE) by 188.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 46,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 70,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 24,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 762,078 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 21,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 271,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.41 million, down from 293,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.97. About 18.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 High-Yield Stocks With Fast Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $13.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 95,709 shares to 50,791 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,525 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft announces Surface Duo phone featuring Android – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 8,089 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $67.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 10,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

