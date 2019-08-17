Toron Capital Markets Lowered Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $8.35 Million; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lowered Holding as Stock Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 37,071 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 39,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 208,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 469,072 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, down from 677,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CLSA Upgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 184,245 shares to 187,382 shares, valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 33,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Limited Com holds 0.05% or 7,176 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested in 7,347 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability has 36,163 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,820 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Regal Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schroder Invest Grp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 623,321 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Incorporated stated it has 13,733 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates stated it has 1.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 5,064 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Tiger Eye Ltd Com reported 72,002 shares. Private Trust Na has 0.82% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smithfield Communication has 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,894 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 10,074 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 11,164 shares. Churchill Mgmt accumulated 44,682 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $6.62M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.