Toron Capital Markets Lowered Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)

Among 3 analysts covering Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Global Blood Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, April 1. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. See Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) latest ratings:

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 1.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 13,362 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock declined 1.27%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 1.13 million shares with $49.18 million value, down from 1.14 million last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $12.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 913,721 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by IBC on Sunday, June 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 26,223 shares to 2.55M valued at $138.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 16,408 shares and now owns 2.66M shares. Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) was raised too.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $23.42 million for 129.73 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood disorders. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is GBT440, a hemoglobin modifier that binds to hemoglobin molecules, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease in adult and adolescent patients, as well as evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of GBT440 on adolescent patients with SCD. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in conducting Phase 2 clinical trials of GBT440 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which is a hypoxemic pulmonary disorder; and other pre-clinical research and development activities.

The stock increased 1.84% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 598,590 shares traded. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has risen 16.15% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500.

