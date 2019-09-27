Toron Capital Markets Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake By $357,408; Shorts at SOCIETE GENERALE FRANCE SPONSORED ADR F (SCGLY) Raised By 17245.33%

SOCIETE GENERALE FRANCE SPONSORED ADR F (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had an increase of 17245.33% in short interest. SCGLY’s SI was 3.71M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17245.33% from 21,400 shares previously. With 1.61M avg volume, 2 days are for SOCIETE GENERALE FRANCE SPONSORED ADR F (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s short sellers to cover SCGLY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 49,347 shares traded. Societe Generale Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 1.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toron Capital Markets Inc acquired 1,752 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Toron Capital Markets Inc holds 160,145 shares with $32.81 million value, up from 158,393 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $113.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $231.5. About 885,934 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

Societe Generale Group provides financial services in Europe and internationally. The company has market cap of $22.85 billion. It operates through three divisions: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It has a 6.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual customers, professionals, corporates, institutions, and associations in Europe, Russia, Africa, and French overseas departments and territories.

